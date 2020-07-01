UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Ginger Creek Farm — green tomatoes, corn, wild mushrooms, squash

Parisi Farms — plums, shelled butter beans, zucchini, yellow squash, slicing cucumbers, pickles, slicing tomatoes and grape, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes

Grown N’ Green — microgreens and herbs

Inn on the Square — brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, Blondies, banana nut bread, zucchini bread and more

Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more

Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, basil plants and ornamental pepper plants

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected:

Squash, green beans, tomatoes, variety of peppers, cucumbers, blueberries, blackberries, potatoes, peaches, plums, onions, beets, watermelons, cantaloupes, honey and peanuts, herbs.

Market hours: From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. We will be open July 4.