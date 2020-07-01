UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Ginger Creek Farm — green tomatoes, corn, wild mushrooms, squash
Parisi Farms — plums, shelled butter beans, zucchini, yellow squash, slicing cucumbers, pickles, slicing tomatoes and grape, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes
Grown N’ Green — microgreens and herbs
Inn on the Square — brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, Blondies, banana nut bread, zucchini bread and more
Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more
Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, basil plants and ornamental pepper plants
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Squash, green beans, tomatoes, variety of peppers, cucumbers, blueberries, blackberries, potatoes, peaches, plums, onions, beets, watermelons, cantaloupes, honey and peanuts, herbs.
Market hours: From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. We will be open July 4.