UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white-acre peas, and pink-eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil

Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers and sweet peppers

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Beginning winter hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected — Butter beans, okra, green beans, tomatoes, muscadines, honey, chow chow, squash, onions, peppers, apples, turnips, rutabagas and greens.

Vouchers — Seniors use your vouchers — Oct 10 is the last day.

Market hours — From 7 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays.