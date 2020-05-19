We have returned to normal format — please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft — eggs
Parisi Farms — beets, yellow squash, zephyr squash, zucchini, golden zucchini, patty pan squash, apples, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, Florida red bell peppers and tomatoes
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Willis Garden — tomato and pepper plants
Inn on the Square —Cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Healthy Bucks increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
Help your Seniors register online for vouchers.
Deadline is May 25. See our website for information.