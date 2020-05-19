We have returned to normal format — please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Halls Croft — eggs

Parisi Farms — beets, yellow squash, zephyr squash, zucchini, golden zucchini, patty pan squash, apples, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, Florida red bell peppers and tomatoes

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs

Willis Garden — tomato and pepper plants

Inn on the Square —Cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Healthy Bucks increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

Help your Seniors register online for vouchers.

Deadline is May 25. See our website for information.