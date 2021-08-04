UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Mr. Stripey heirloom and Brandywine heirloom tomatoes, grape tomatoes, Biltmore (red) tomatoes, freestone peaches, spinach, shelled pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas, zipper peas, shelled speckled butter beans, butter beans, organic rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, cantaloupes, crimini mushrooms, golden zucchini, green zucchini, yellow squash, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, pattypan squash, lilac bell peppers, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, zebra eggplants, blue lake green beans, Yukon gold potatoes, Pontiac red potatoes, fingerling potatoes, red sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, Vidalia onions, green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes), broccoli, purple cauliflower, okra
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Summer Breeze Farms — fresh garlic
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes, garlic
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — EVOO
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goats milk soap, vegetables
Hours — Spring/summer hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Vouchers — will be given to those who signed up with SCDSS and approved. Bring ID and if someone else is picking up, send a note giving them permission.
Wednesday — vegetables, fruit, red and green tomatoes, squash, peaches, cucumbers, peppers, baked goods, free-range eggs, and more.
Saturday — locally and South Carolina-grown produce including tomatoes, honey, peppers, peaches, plums, plants, seafood, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods and more.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday
Location — Highway 72/221 East at Parks and Recreation.