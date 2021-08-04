UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Common Pops — homemade popsicles

Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)

Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Mr. Stripey heirloom and Brandywine heirloom tomatoes, grape tomatoes, Biltmore (red) tomatoes, freestone peaches, spinach, shelled pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas, zipper peas, shelled speckled butter beans, butter beans, organic rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, cantaloupes, crimini mushrooms, golden zucchini, green zucchini, yellow squash, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, pattypan squash, lilac bell peppers, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, zebra eggplants, blue lake green beans, Yukon gold potatoes, Pontiac red potatoes, fingerling potatoes, red sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, Vidalia onions, green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes), broccoli, purple cauliflower, okra

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat

Summer Breeze Farms — fresh garlic

Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor

Metts Organix — boiled peanuts

Weatherford’s Woodworking

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes, garlic

Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — EVOO

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goats milk soap, vegetables

Hours — Spring/summer hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Vouchers — will be given to those who signed up with SCDSS and approved. Bring ID and if someone else is picking up, send a note giving them permission.

Wednesday — vegetables, fruit, red and green tomatoes, squash, peaches, cucumbers, peppers, baked goods, free-range eggs, and more.

Saturday — locally and South Carolina-grown produce including tomatoes, honey, peppers, peaches, plums, plants, seafood, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods and more.

Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday

Location — Highway 72/221 East at Parks and Recreation.