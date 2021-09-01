UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles.
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted).
Parisi Farms — Heirloom tomatoes: Brandywine, Mr. Stripey, Cherokee Purple North Carolina apples, Biltmore and grape tomatoes, butternut, carnival, delicata, spaghetti and winter squash, pickle cucumbers, cubanelle, green, red bell and cherry bomb peppers, red, new, Russet, sweet and marbled fingerling potatoes, zucchini, squash, onions, green cabbage, muscadines, Asian pears, “field trip” pumpkins, eggplants and spinach.
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat.
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts.
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions.
The Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and décor.
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices.
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs.
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders.
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations.
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat’s milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Wednesday — weather pending.
Saturday — fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, baked goods, shrimp, other seafood, and specialty meats, homemade soap, dog treats, candles, health aids, brooms and mops supporting the Lions Club and more.
Hours/location: from 7 a.m.-noon, 1612 Highway 72/221 at the Civic Center.