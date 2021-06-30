UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Common Pops — homemade popsicles

Parisi Farms — assorted fresh vegetables

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised pork and chicken products

Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, bird feeders, marshmallow shooters

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables

Metts Organix — organic: peaches, plums, blueberries, tomatoes, corn, eggplant, cucumber, squash, zucchini, potatoes, kale, cabbage, bell peppers, chicken- whole and cut, organic animal feed

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — olive oil

Weatherford’s Woodworking

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes

Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables

Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs

Art by Joe Abell — framed hand-painted pieces

Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Market hours — Spring/summer hours — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.