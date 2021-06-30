UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Parisi Farms — assorted fresh vegetables
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised pork and chicken products
Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, bird feeders, marshmallow shooters
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables
Metts Organix — organic: peaches, plums, blueberries, tomatoes, corn, eggplant, cucumber, squash, zucchini, potatoes, kale, cabbage, bell peppers, chicken- whole and cut, organic animal feed
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — olive oil
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs
Art by Joe Abell — framed hand-painted pieces
Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — Spring/summer hours — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.