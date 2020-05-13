UPTOWN MARKET
The market has returned to its normal format. Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft — eggs
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin, single varietal olive oil
Parisi Farms — beets, yellow squash, zephyr squash, zucchini, golden zucchini, pattypan squash, apples, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, Florida red bell peppers and tomatoes
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and garden vegetable, herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Inn on the Square — sticky cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
SNAP tokens and healthy bucks are available at the market table on Wednesdays.
Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.