UPTOWN MARKET
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Wednesday — Open rain or shine. Items expected South Carolina and local cabbage, tomatoes, okra, beets, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, muscadines and more.
Saturday — Expected items are greens, turnips, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, cabbage, apples, muscadines, baked goods, mops and brooms by the Lions Club, hot dogs, shrimp, other seafood, specialty meats, fresh pork and more.
Location — 1612 Highway 72/221 East at the Civic Center.
Hours — Open 7 a.m. until noon.