UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Parisi Farms — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, rainbow carrots, cabbage, apples, pears, beets, Carolina sweet onions, Yukon gold and red potatoes, baby spinach, Florida tomatoes and citrus, and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — microgreens and spices
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh seafood
Metts Organix — chicken, assorted organic produce
ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions.
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes
Painted Pyro (Wednesday)— hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor.
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any market date.