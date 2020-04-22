UPTOWN MARKET
We will have a drive-thru market only, no walk-ups. Limited items are available. Bring correct change wherever possible.
Halls Croft — eggs $4/dozen
Parisi Farms — pre-order pickup and limited pre-packed items: Biltmore tomatoes, broccoli, sweet potatoes, onions, apples, squash/zucchini, Yukon potatoes, carrots, cremini mushrooms. To pre-order from full assortment, email jlachman1985@gmail.com
Stump Creek Farms — plants of cucumber, tomato, herbs, peppers, lettuce and strawberry baskets. Pre-order from full assortment: 864-221-3986
Drive straight ahead into the parking lot, towards the back of the lot, so that the market will be on your left when you pull up.
SNAP and Healthy Bucks tokens will be available for drive-thru service.
NOTE: Closing early at noon.