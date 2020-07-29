UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink-eye peas, and black eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers , eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread
Metts Organix — beets, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more
The Farm at Blueberry Hill — Blueberries
Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and ornamental pepper plants
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — Increase through July 31. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables. In August the benefit will return to $10.
Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.