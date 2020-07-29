UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink-eye peas, and black eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers , eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — beets, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more

The Farm at Blueberry Hill — Blueberries

Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and ornamental pepper plants

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — Increase through July 31. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables. In August the benefit will return to $10.

Market hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.