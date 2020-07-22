UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap.

Happy Critters Ranch — pork and chicken.

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink-eye peas, and black eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes.

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.

Inn on the Square —bread, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, Blondies and more.

Metts Organix — beets, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more.

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin, single varietal olive oil.

The Farm at Blueberry Hill — blueberries.

Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers and ornamental pepper plants.

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected:

Peaches, Asian pears, plums, blackberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, watermelons, tomatoes, peas, onions, potatoes, rutabagas, cucumbers, beets, squash, beans, hemp products, peppers, peanuts, honey, cabbage and okra.

Market hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday, rain or shine.