UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap.
Happy Critters Ranch — pork and chicken.
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink-eye peas, and black eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.
Inn on the Square —bread, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies, Blondies and more.
Metts Organix — beets, tomatoes, squash, onions, herbs and more.
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin, single varietal olive oil.
The Farm at Blueberry Hill — blueberries.
Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers and ornamental pepper plants.
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Peaches, Asian pears, plums, blackberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, watermelons, tomatoes, peas, onions, potatoes, rutabagas, cucumbers, beets, squash, beans, hemp products, peppers, peanuts, honey, cabbage and okra.
Market hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday, rain or shine.