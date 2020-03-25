UPTOWN MARKET
Grown n’ Green — microgreens and herbs
Parisi Farm — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, turnips, rainbow carrots, sweet potatoes, rutabaga, purple sweet potatoes, beets, cabbage, pink lady apples, celery, seedless satsuma oranges, Florida tomatoes and more
Sacred Clown — handmade flutes, pipes, walking sticks
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Healthy Bucks — Available on Wednesdays for SNAP customers with a $5 minimum purchase.
Fall/winter market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Saturday hours — Will change to 8 a.m. to noon starting April 4.