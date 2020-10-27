UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.