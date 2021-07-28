UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — shelled peas, white acre and pink eye purple hull; heirloom tomatoes: Brandywine, Mr Stripey, Cherokee purple; North Carolina apples, Freestone peaches, Asian pears, okra, Biltmore tomatoes, Carolina Gold tomatoes, chocolate cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, yellow cherry and sungold tomatoes, butternut and spaghetti winter squash, rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, slicing cucumbers, cubanelle peppers, lilac bell peppers, green bell & red bell peppers, cherry bomb peppers, Casper white eggplant, fairytale eggplant, neon eggplant, red potatoes, rainbow potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, fingerling potatoes, sweet potatoes, Vidalia onions, gold zucchini, green zucchini, grey zucchini, yellow summer squash, patty pan squash, fresh ginger, green cabbage and cantaloupes.
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts, grilled corn
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes, garlic
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — EVOO
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goats milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD COUNTY FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Wednesday — Fruits and vegetables, including peaches, watermelon, cantaloupes, corn, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peas, green beans and fresh baked goods. If you applied for vouchers online and were approved, pick yours up at the Parks and Recreation office near the tennis courts at the Greenwood Civic Center site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, pick up at the Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring an ID. If someone is picking up your vouchers, send a signed note stating they have permission to pick them up. They will need their ID to get them.
Saturday — Locally grown and South Carolina grown fruits and vegetables, including corn, beans, peas, okra, squash, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupes, peaches, baked goods, plants, shrimp, other seafood, specialty meats, candles, soap, fresh flowers and other items. Vouchers will be available for those who applied online and were approved. Bring your ID. If someone is picking up the vouchers for you, send a signed note stating they have your permission and they will need to have their ID.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday.
Location — Highway 72/221 East at the former Civic Center site.