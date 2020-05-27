The Uptown Farmers Market has returned to normal format. Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft — eggs
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin, single varietal olive oil
Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies —microwaveable bowl holders
Healthy Bucks increase through July.
On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
Help your seniors register online for vouchers. Deadline extended to June 1. See our website for info.
Seniors can call United Way this week for assistance with online voucher form at 864-229-4103.