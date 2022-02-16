Area market offerings From staff reports Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Uptown Market will be located at Good Times Brewing, 233 Maxwell Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.Healthy Bucks: The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Market Vegetable Commerce Economics Fresh Fruit Healthy Bucks Purchase Offering User 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 MOAA hear about Korean War Honor Flight Feb 8, 2022 Star Fort Chapter of MOAA receives national recognition Feb 8, 2022 Countybank Foundation makes donation to YMCA Fitness Center Feb 8, 2022 Latest News +17 This time, Tibet stands silent as Olympics return to China +5 Global shares rise on easing Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil +4 This time, Tibet stands silent as Olympics return to China +11 For Goepper, another Olympic medal and clear outlook on life +8 Olympics Live: US figure skater Zhou out of COVID quarantine Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeRemains found in Greenwood CountyGreenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east AlabamaCalhoun Falls split over new police chiefNinety Six woman faces grand larceny chargeDHEC: Rabid horse potentially exposes 4 people in GreenwoodGreenwood pair face burglary chargesReport: Man texted co-worker he had a gunReport: Police find drugs within reach of childDriver dies after minivan overturns in Laurens County State News For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters Booming economy leads SC governor, House to bigger tax cut SC senators make short work of spending $2B in federal cash Greenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east Alabama Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here