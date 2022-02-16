The Uptown Market will be located at Good Times Brewing, 233 Maxwell Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Healthy Bucks: The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.

The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Tags