UPTOWN MARKET
The market has returned to its normal format. Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, salad greens, garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.