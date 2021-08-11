UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — shelled peas: White acre, Pink eye and purple hull; Heirloom tomatoes: Brandywine, Mr. Stripey, Cherokee purple; Loni and Mutsu North Carolina apples, South Carolina freestone peaches, Asian pears, okra, Biltmore tomatoes, Carolina Gold tomatoes, chocolate cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, yellow cherry and Sun gold tomatoes, butternut and spaghetti winter squash, rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, slicing cucumbers, cubanelle peppers, lilac bell peppers, green and red bell peppers, cherry bomb peppers, Casper white eggplant, fairytale eggplant, neon eggplant, red potatoes, rainbow potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, fingerling potatoes, sweet potatoes, Vidalia onions, gold zucchini, green zucchini, grey zucchini, yellow summer squash, pattypan squash, fresh ginger, green cabbage and cantaloupes.
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts, grilled corn
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes, garlic
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — EVOO
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Cindy Halladay — soup bowl holders
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.