UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Happy Critters Ranch — pork and handmade soaps
Parisi Farms — broccoli, Brussel sprouts, red and green cabbage, kale, beets, potatoes, sweet onions, apples, yellow squash, zucchini, baby spinach, and Florida tomatoes and citrus
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — (Wednesday)EVOO
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs, dried herbs/spices, seasonings
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood
Metts Organix — chicken, assorted organic produce
ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions.
Sacred Clown Creations — hand carved Native American flutes
Painted Pyro — hand burned and hand painted wearable art and décor
Market Fall/Winter hours— From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.