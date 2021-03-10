UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Happy Critters Ranch — pork and handmade soaps

Parisi Farms — broccoli, Brussel sprouts, red and green cabbage, kale, beets, potatoes, sweet onions, apples, yellow squash, zucchini, baby spinach, and Florida tomatoes and citrus

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — (Wednesday)EVOO

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs, dried herbs/spices, seasonings

Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood

Metts Organix — chicken, assorted organic produce

ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions.

Sacred Clown Creations — hand carved Native American flutes

Painted Pyro — hand burned and hand painted wearable art and décor

Market Fall/Winter hours— From 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.