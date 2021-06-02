UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Parisi Farms — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, rainbow carrots, cabbage, apples, pears, beets, Carolina sweet onions, Yukon gold and red potatoes, baby spinach, Florida tomatoes and citrus and sweet potatoes
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Bee Berry Soaps — handmade soaps, lotion bars, candles, wax melts, crocheted wash cloths.
Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised pork and chicken products
Jim Foster — wooden crafts
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables
Metts Organix — asparagus, strawberries, peaches, lettuce, carrots, sweet salad turnips, yellow squash, zucchini, snow peas, sugar snap peas, New Country Organics whole grain animal feeds
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor’
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market Hours — Spring/summer hours: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. MARKET CLOSED THIS SATURDAY. EVENING MARKET FROM 5-8 P.M. FRIDAY.