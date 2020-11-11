UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil

Halladay’s Cozies – microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Market fall/winter hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays