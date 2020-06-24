UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Parisi Farms — peaches and plums, shelled butter beans, zipper peas, brown crowder peas and pink-eye peas, beets, zucchini, pickles, slicing and grape tomatoes, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, Yukon gold and Russet potatoes and rainbow carrots
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, salad greens, garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Halls Croft — eggs
Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, double chocolate brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, caramel pecan blondies, etc.
Lynnea’s Flower Farm — fresh-cut bouquets
Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, herbs and more
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin olive oil
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, basil plants, and ornamental pepper plants
Healthy Bucks — increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
GREENWOOD COUNTY
FARMERS MARKET
Below is a listing that will be available for Greenwood County Farmers Market:
Variety of squash, cucumbers, green beans, cabbage, blackberries, blueberries, variety of hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, plums, potatoes, cantaloupe, watermelons, rutabagas, honey, peaches, tomatoes, flowers, bluebird houses and beets.
Market hours — From 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays