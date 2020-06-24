UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Parisi Farms — peaches and plums, shelled butter beans, zipper peas, brown crowder peas and pink-eye peas, beets, zucchini, pickles, slicing and grape tomatoes, Yonce peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, Yukon gold and Russet potatoes and rainbow carrots

Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, salad greens, garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets

Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs

Halls Croft — eggs

Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, double chocolate brownies, bread, cookies, lemon cake, caramel pecan blondies, etc.

Lynnea’s Flower Farm — fresh-cut bouquets

Metts Organix — beets, carrots, tomatoes, squash, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin olive oil

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Willis Gardens — squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, sweet peppers, basil plants, and ornamental pepper plants

Healthy Bucks — increase through July 2020. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

GREENWOOD COUNTY

FARMERS MARKET

Below is a listing that will be available for Greenwood County Farmers Market:

Variety of squash, cucumbers, green beans, cabbage, blackberries, blueberries, variety of hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, plums, potatoes, cantaloupe, watermelons, rutabagas, honey, peaches, tomatoes, flowers, bluebird houses and beets.

Market hours — From 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays