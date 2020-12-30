UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Happy Critters Ranch — pork.
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.
Grown N Green — micro-greens and herbs.
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood.
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more.
Market fall/winter hours — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.