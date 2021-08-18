UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Heirloom tomatoes: Brandywine, Mr. Stripey, Cherokee Purple; great white shelled beans, speckled butter beans, pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas, North Carolina, Mutsu, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji and Ginger Gold apples, North Carolina white peaches, Biltmore tomatoes, grape tomatoes, butternut, carnival, delicata and spaghetti winter squash, pickle cucumbers, Cubanelle peppers, green, chocolate and red bell peppers, Poblano peppers, red, new, Russet and sweet potatoes, zucchini, squash, North Carolina Damson plums, red seedless grapes and North Carolina Neptune bi-color corn
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes, garlic
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables, jams, jellies, etc.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Wednesday — red and green tomatoes, okra, peas, beans, watermelons, and other items. Senior Vouchers are still available for those who signed up online and were approved. These need to be picked as soon as possible.
Saturday — tomatoes, peppers, okra, greens, white and sweet potatoes, peaches, baked goods, plants, shrimp, and more. Also, Senior Vouchers for those who applied online and were approved will be available.