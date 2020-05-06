We will have a drive-thru market only- no walk ups. Limited items are available. Please bring correct change wherever possible
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft — eggs — $4/dozen
Parisi Farms — pre-order and limited spot order: sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, squash, zucchini, beets, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots and russet potatoes. To pre-order email: jlachman1985@gmail.com
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets. To pre-order call 864-221-3986
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Inn on the Square — sticky cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate brownies, white and wheat bread
Please drive straight ahead into the parking lot towards the back of the lot so that the market will be on your left when you pull up.
SNAP and Healthy Bucks tokens will be available for drive-thru service.
Please note we are closing early at noon.
Drive-thru market will also run from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Vendors will vary. See our Facebook page for details.