UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil

Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers, and sweet peppers

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected: Okra, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, honey, turnips, rutabagas, plums, beets, onions, potatoes, hemp products, watermelons, peppers, peas, pears, jelly, chow chow, peaches, greens.

Market hours: From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturdays.