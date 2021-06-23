UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Halls Croft Farms — Fresh brown eggs
Common Pops— Homemade popsicles
Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple, Mr. Stripey and Brandywine heirloom tomatoes, Biltmore tomatoes, grape tomatoes, Carolina gold tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes (sunchokes), plums, SC (rich lady) peaches, shelled butter beans, shelled speckled butter beans, shelled brown crowder peas, cantaloupe, watermelon, red, green, and tequila (lilac) bell peppers, pickle cucumbers, Yukon, red, purple, and fingerling potatoes, red, Japanese white, and Okinawa purple sweet potatoes, green and red cabbage, neon and zebra eggplants, green and gold zucchini, summer squash, patty pan squash, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, spinach, rainbow carrots, butternut squash, onions, cippolini onions, spring onions, stringless green beans, red beets
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised pork and chicken products
Jim Foster — wooden crafts
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat’s milk soap, vegetables
Metts Organix — organic yellow peaches, blueberries, nectarines, yellow squash, zucchini, slicing cucumbers, red potato, carola German potatoes, orange carrots, beets, red onions, pasture raised chicken, oregano, garlic butter chives, Russian sage, assorted cherry tomatoes, New Country Organics whole grain feeds (animal feed)
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market Hours — Spring/summer hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Wednesday: fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, greens, peppers, peaches, blueberries, potatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes, baked goods, eggs, jellies, local honey and locally grown garlic.
Saturday: corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, peaches, blueberries, potatoes, greens, cantaloupes, watermelons, baked goods, plants, candles, jellies, local honey and eggs. The Lions Club will have brooms, mops, soaps, and more.
Vouchers: Vouchers for seniors have been delayed by SCDSS until the middle of July. No date has been given for distribution. For questions or concerns, contact the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
Market hours: Open from 7 am. to noon Wednesday and Saturday.