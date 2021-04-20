UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Parisi Farms — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, rainbow carrots, cabbage, apples, pears, beets, Caroling sweet onions, Yukon gold and red potatoes, baby spinach, Florida tomatoes and citrus, and sweet potatoes

Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, bird feeders, marshmallow shooters

Capt. B Mac's Seafood — fresh seafood, grass-fed meats

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions

Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes

Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants

Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, tomato plants

Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Market Hours — Spring/summer hours - From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.