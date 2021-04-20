UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Parisi Farms — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, rainbow carrots, cabbage, apples, pears, beets, Caroling sweet onions, Yukon gold and red potatoes, baby spinach, Florida tomatoes and citrus, and sweet potatoes
Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, bird feeders, marshmallow shooters
Capt. B Mac's Seafood — fresh seafood, grass-fed meats
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, tomato plants
Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market Hours — Spring/summer hours - From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.