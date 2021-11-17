Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Georgia Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Biltmore and grape tomatoes, North Carolina apples, winter squashes (butternut, spaghetti and delicata), potatoes (red, russet, Yukon gold, fingerling, Puerto Rican red sweet, Okinawa purple sweet, Japanese white sweet, Hannah white sweet), yellow squash, gold zucchini, zucchini, Vidalia sweet onions, mandarins, grapefruit, navel, gold beets, red beets, turnips, rainbow carrots, plums, Asian pears, red cabbage, green cabbage, red bell pepper, broccoli, kale, Brussel sprouts, collard greens
Metts Organix — assorted produce
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins, apples
Tom and JoAnne Ryan — handmade wreaths
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Fall/Winter Hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday