UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)

Parisi Farms — Georgia Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Biltmore and grape tomatoes, North Carolina apples, winter squashes (butternut, spaghetti and delicata), potatoes (red, russet, Yukon gold, fingerling, Puerto Rican red sweet, Okinawa purple sweet, Japanese white sweet, Hannah white sweet), yellow squash, gold zucchini, zucchini, Vidalia sweet onions, mandarins, grapefruit, navel, gold beets, red beets, turnips, rainbow carrots, plums, Asian pears, red cabbage, green cabbage, red bell pepper, broccoli, kale, Brussel sprouts, collard greens

Metts Organix — assorted produce

ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions

Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins, apples

Tom and JoAnne Ryan — handmade wreaths

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Weatherford’s Woodworking

Jim Foster — woodworking creations

Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Fall/Winter Hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

