UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh seafood
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil
Weatherford Woodworking
Market fall/winter hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays