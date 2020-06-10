UPTOWN MARKET
Uptown Market has returned to its normal format. Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Stump Creek Farms — cucumbers, zucchini, squash, peppers, salad greens and garden vegetable and herb plants and baskets
Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs
Halls Croft — eggs and Johnston peaches
Inn on the Square — cinnamon rolls, double chocolate brownies, wheat bread, lemon cake, red velvet cake, peanut butter blondies and more
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — increase through July. On Wednesday, with $5 minimum spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
FARMERS MARKET
Greenwood Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The following produce will be available: Carrots, beets, onions, squash, green beans, peaches, tomatoes, plums, blueberries, corn, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, baking potatoes, red potatoes, jalapeño peppers, green bell peppers., turnips, cantaloupe, rutabagas, peas and South Carolina honey.