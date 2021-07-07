UPTOWN MARKET

Vendors expected:

Common Pops — homemade popsicles

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat

Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs

Jim Foster — wooden crafts

Parisi Farms — assorted produce

Metts Organix — assorted organic produce, organic chicken, organic animal feed

Weatherford’s Woodworking

Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes

Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables

Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Market Hours — Spring and summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market will be closed this Saturday for Festival of Discovery.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Senior Vouchers — If you applied online, vouchers will be available the third week of July. The pick-up date will be announced later. All of the following vegetables and fruits are grown locally or in the state of South Carolina.

Items expected —

Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon — corn, tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelon, peaches, cucumbers, squash, blueberries, peppers, baked goods and more.

Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon — fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, peppers, potatoes, cantaloupes, watermelon, blackberries, plants, baked goods, shrimp, other seafood, specialty meats and other goodies. Come early for best selection.