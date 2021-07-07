UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Jim Foster — wooden crafts
Parisi Farms — assorted produce
Metts Organix — assorted organic produce, organic chicken, organic animal feed
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants, fresh vegetables
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables
Healthy Bucks – The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market Hours — Spring and summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market will be closed this Saturday for Festival of Discovery.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Senior Vouchers — If you applied online, vouchers will be available the third week of July. The pick-up date will be announced later. All of the following vegetables and fruits are grown locally or in the state of South Carolina.
Items expected —
Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon — corn, tomatoes, cantaloupes, watermelon, peaches, cucumbers, squash, blueberries, peppers, baked goods and more.
Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon — fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, peppers, potatoes, cantaloupes, watermelon, blackberries, plants, baked goods, shrimp, other seafood, specialty meats and other goodies. Come early for best selection.