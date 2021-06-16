UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Common Pops —homemade popsicles
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Jim Foster — wooden crafts
Parisi Farms — SC peaches, tomatoes, Cherokee purple heirlooms, squash, zucchini, and plums, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, green and red cabbage, Carolina gold tomatoes, butternut squash, organic pink lady apples, red, white, and purple sweet potato varieties, russet potatoes, Yukon gold, fingerling, purple and red potatoes, spinach, crimini mushrooms, organic rainbow carrots, green bell peppers, cantaloupe, lemons, onions, eggplant, cucumbers, small pickle cucumbers, shelled October beans, butter beans, speckled butter beans, white acre peas, pink-eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas and shelled green beans
Metts Organix — organic yellow peaches, nectarines, yellow squash, zucchini, slicing cucumbers, red potatoes, Carola German potatoes, collards, orange carrots, purple carrots, beets, red onions, bunching onions, pasture-raised chicken, oregano, garlic butter chives, Russian sage; possibly Sungold cherry tomatoes (depending upon today’s harvest) and New Country Organics whole grain (animal) feeds
Weatherford’s Woodworking
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved Native American flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetables transplants, Fresh Vegetables
Painted Pyro — hand-burned and hand-painted wearable art and decor’
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat’s milk soap, vegetables
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours: Spring/summer hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected: corn, squash, greens (several types), onions, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes. peaches, green beans, beets, cantaloupe, watermelon, sweet potatoes, green tomatoes, shrimp, other seafood, and meats, baked goods, local honey, plants, jellies and jams, homemade soap.
Vouchers are scheduled to be distributed June 23 for those who signed up online.