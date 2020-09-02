UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap.
Happy Critters Ranch — pork.
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread.
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more.
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil.
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes.
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables. Market hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Green beans, peas, squash, okra, tomatoes, potatoes, plums, beets, turnips, rutabagas, pears, cucumbers, onions, peaches, honey, blackberries, peppers, hemp products, bread and baked goods.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.