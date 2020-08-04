UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm  — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions, and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — microgreens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil

Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers and sweet peppers

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept. 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours —  From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

It’s National Farmers Market week. We are celebrating with arts and crafts from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

GREENWOOD COUNTY FARMERS MARKET

Items expected —  Peas, butter beans, green beans, tomatoes, okra, squash, potatoes, berries, onions, hemp products, cucumbers, plums, beets, pears, figs, turnips, peppers, cantaloupes, honey, chow chow, cabbage.

Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.