UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Common Pops — homemade popsicles
Halls Croft Farms — fresh brown eggs
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Mr. Stripey heirloom and Brandywine heirloom tomatoes, grape tomatoes, Biltmore (red) tomatoes, Carolina gold tomatoes, organic Pink Lady apples, freestone peaches, shelled pink eye purple hull peas, brown crowder peas, zipper peas, shelled speckled butter beans, butter beans, organic rainbow carrots, pickle cucumbers, slicing cucumbers, cantaloupes, golden zucchini, green zucchini, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, pattypan squash, lilac bell peppers, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, zebra eggplants, Yukon gold potatoes, Pontiac red potatoes, fingerling potatoes, red sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, Vidalia onions, Brussels sprouts.
Happy Critters Ranch — Pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster Wooden Crafts
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand-carved flutes, garlic
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap, vegetables
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Wednesday — fresh vegetables, fruits, corn, tomatoes, peppers, peaches, cantaloupes, watermelon, beans, peas, baked goods, and more.
Saturday — South Carolina-grown vegetables, fruit, tomatoes, peas, green beans, beets, corn, watermelons, cantaloupes, peaches, cucumbers, greens, local honey, baked goods, shrimp, seafood, specialty meat items, plants, handmade soaps, candles and more.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday.
Location — Highway 72/221 East at the former Civic Center site.