UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Happy Critters Ranch — pork and handmade soaps.
Parisi Farms — broccoli, Brussel sprouts, red and green cabbage, kale, beets, potatoes, sweet onions, Florida tomatoes, apples, and baby spinach.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs.
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood.
Metts Organix — radishes, cabbages (red and green), chicken, greens, and more.
Oreno Hellenic Ladi (Wednesday) — extra virgin olive oil.
ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles and room/linen sprays, and lotions.
Sacred Clown Creations — Native American flutes.
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens can be redeemed on any of our market dates.