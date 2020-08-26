UPTOWN MARKET

Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap

Happy Critters Ranch — pork

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes

Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil

Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers and sweet peppers

Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Weatherford Woodworking

Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept. 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Items expected:

Peas, beans, potatoes, okra, muscadines, squash, peppers, turnips, rutabagas, plums, beets, honey, peaches, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelons, scuppernongs, eggplants, bluebird houses, flowers, apples and pears.

Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.