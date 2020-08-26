UPTOWN MARKET
Use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Cell block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat milk soap
Happy Critters Ranch — pork
Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, and pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread
Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil
Willis Gardens — tomatoes, hot peppers and sweet peppers
Sacred Clown — flutes and pipes
Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders
Weatherford Woodworking
Healthy Bucks — Increase extended through Sept. 30. On Wednesday, with $5 min spent on SNAP, the customer receives $15 Healthy Bucks tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
GREENWOOD FARMERS MARKET
Items expected:
Peas, beans, potatoes, okra, muscadines, squash, peppers, turnips, rutabagas, plums, beets, honey, peaches, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelons, scuppernongs, eggplants, bluebird houses, flowers, apples and pears.
Hours — From 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, rain or shine.