UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — Cherokee purple heirloom tomatoes, Brandywine heirloom, Biltmore red tomatoes, Carolina gold tomatoes, red grape tomatoes, Evercrisp, gala, golden delicious, red delicious, granny smith, and Arkansas black North Carolina apples, butternut, carnival, spaghetti, and delicata winter squash, pickle cucumbers, cubanelle peppers, green and red bell peppers, Pontiac red potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, russet potatoes, marbled pee wee and fingerling potatoes, green zucchini, yellow squash, Vidalia sweet onions, green cabbage muscadines (purple & green), Asian pears, ginger “field trip” edible pumpkins, shelled beans, purple beets, this year’s fresh dug ruby red sweet potatoes, Puerto Rican red sweet potatoes, Okinawa purple sweet potatoes, Japanese white sweet potatoes, Hannah white sweet potatoes, rainbow carrots, variegated eggplant varieties.
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — boiled peanuts, assorted produce
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays and lotions
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs and spices
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Hellenic Oreno Ladi — Greek olive oil
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $15 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.