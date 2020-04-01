Grown n’ Green — microgreens and herbs

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra-virgin, single varietal olive oil

Parisi Farm — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, turnips, rainbow carrots, sweet potatoes, rutabaga, purple sweet potatoes, beets, cabbage, pink lady apples, celery, seedless satsuma oranges, Florida tomatoes and more

Sacred Clown — handmade flutes, pipes, walking sticks

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders

Healthy Bucks — are available on Wednesdays for SNAP customers with a $5 minimum purchase.

Saturday hours will change to 8 a.m. — noon starting April 4.