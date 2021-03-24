UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — (Wednesday) EVOO
Parisi Farms — Brussel sprouts, broccoli, rainbow carrots, cabbage, apples, pears, beets, Caroling sweet onions, yukon gold and red potatoes, baby spinach, Florida tomatoes and citrus, and sweet potatoes
Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, marshmallow shooters
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood
Metts Organix — chicken, assorted organic produce
ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions.
Sacred Clown Creations —hand carved Native American flutes
Painted Pyro (Saturday)— hand burned and hand painted wearable art and decor.
Halls Croft Farms — fresh brown eggs
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.