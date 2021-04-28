UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — Olive Oil
Parisi Farms — Berry Farms strawberries (Ninety Six), apples, pears, beets, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, kale, spinach, carrots, zucchini, squash, sweet potatoes, fingerling, tricolor marble potatoes, Yukon, and red potatoes, Crimini mushrooms, Florida tomatoes, bell peppers, pickle cucumbers, turnips, radishes, cippolini onion, and purple Carolina sweet onions
Casa Creations — bakery candles that look like food, wood creations, bird feeders, marshmallow shooters
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Sacred Clown Creations — hand carved Native American flutes
Willis Gardens — vegetable transplants
Painted Pyro — hand burned and hand painted wearable art and decor’
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — goat’s milk products, vegetables
Sharon’s Garden — vegetables and herbs
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Weatherford’s Wood Working
Otis’ Fresh Garden Fruits and Vegetables — green onion, strawberries, curly mustard greens, squash
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Market Hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.