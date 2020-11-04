UPTOWN MARKET

Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.

Vendors expected:

Happy Critters Ranch — pork.

Parisi Farms — peaches, plums, shelled butter beans, white acre peas, pink eye peas, zucchini, yellow squash, pickle cucumbers, eggplant, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, sweet onions and sweet potatoes.

Grown N’ Green — microgreens and herbs.

Inn on the Square — baked sweets and bread.

Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood.

Metts Organix — tomatoes, onions, herbs and more.

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — extra virgin olive oil.

Halladay’s Cozies — microwaveable bowl holders.

Weatherford Woodworking

Market fall/winter hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.