UPTOWN MARKET
Vendors expected:
Art by Joe Abell — framed paintings (hand painted)
Parisi Farms — small (the last of) heirloom tomatoes, Biltmore and grape tomatoes, NC apples (cameo, red delicious, granny smith, Fuji, pink lady, Stayman, red Fuji, and Arkansas black), winter squashes (butternut, spaghetti and delicata), potatoes (red, russet, Yukon gold, fingerling, Puerto Rican red sweet, Okinawa purple sweet, Japanese white sweet, Hannah white sweet), yellow squash, zucchini, Vidalia sweet onions, organic ginger, mandarins, grapefruit, navel, gold beets, red beets, turnip roots, rainbow carrots, spinach, plums, Crimini mushroom, red cabbage, green cabbage, red bell pepper, broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, organic asparagus.
Metts Organix — assorted produce
ScentPerbulous — handmade candles, room/linen sprays, and lotions
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins, apples
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — assorted produce, eggs, goat milk bath and body products.
Tom and JoAnne Ryan — handmade wreaths
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — woodworking creations
Halls Croft Farm — fresh brown eggs
Healthy Bucks — The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Fall/Winter Hours — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.