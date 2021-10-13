UPTOWN MARKET

Please note that the market is closed Saturday for the imagine Lakelands steam festival.

Vendors expected:

Parisi Farms — assorted produce

Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat

Metts Organix — assorted produce

Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — assorted produce, eggs, and goat’s milk products

Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins and produce

Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices

Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders

Weatherford’s Woodworking

Jim Foster — Woodworking creations

Halls Croft Farms — fresh brown eggs

Oreno Hellenic Ladi — Greek extra virgin olive oil

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday — CLOSED SATURDAY