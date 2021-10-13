UPTOWN MARKET
Please note that the market is closed Saturday for the imagine Lakelands steam festival.
Vendors expected:
Parisi Farms — assorted produce
Happy Critters Ranch — pasture-raised meat
Metts Organix — assorted produce
Cell Block G Nubian Goat Farm — assorted produce, eggs, and goat’s milk products
Ginger Creek Farm — assorted pumpkins and produce
Grown N Green — microgreens, herbs, and spices
Cindy Halladay — handmade soup bowl holders
Weatherford’s Woodworking
Jim Foster — Woodworking creations
Halls Croft Farms — fresh brown eggs
Oreno Hellenic Ladi — Greek extra virgin olive oil
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.
Hours — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday — CLOSED SATURDAY