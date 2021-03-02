UPTOWN MARKET
Please use social distancing and touch only what you plan to buy.
Vendors expected:
Happy Critters Ranch — pork and handmade soaps
Parisi Farms — broccoli, Brussel sprouts, red and green cabbage, kale, beets, potatoes, sweet onions, Florida tomatoes, apples, and baby spinach.
Grown N Green — micro greens and herbs
Capt. B Mac’s Seafood — fresh caught seafood
Metts Organix — radishes, cabbages (red and green), chicken, greens, and more
ScentPerbulous (Saturday) — handmade candles and room/linen sprays and lotions.
Sacred Clown Creations — Native American flutes
Painted Pyro (Saturday) — hand burned and hand painted wearable art and decor. This will include earrings, necklaces, pins, vent diffusers, hanging diffusers, children’s game bags, and plaques
Market Fall/Winter hours — From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays .
Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables. The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.