The Little River Brotherhood and Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs are still sponsoring the annual Christmas Dinner, but it will be different this year.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, this year’s dinner will be pick-up only, Childs said. She said everyone will need to wear a mask, and if a person does not have one, Childs will provide one. With the pandemic causing cancellations, Childs was determined to keep this event going as safely as possible.
“We needed to do something,” Childs said.
Childs said they will also be providing coats for children.
The event is from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 at the Brewer Complex on Cambridge Avenue in Greenwood.