Animal shelter full; adoption fees paid by private sponsor

All animals at the Greenwood County Animal Shelter have been sponsored through the month of June. Adoption fees for all animals have been paid for by a private sponsor. The shelter is at currently at max capacity with 172 animals, with more than 90 animals taken in since June 1. Stop by, fill out an application, and take home a new best friend.Got a question? Call 864-223-2498.