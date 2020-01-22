Animal Allies of Spartanburg will offer low cost spay/neuter surgery for Abbeville dogs and cats Tuesday.
Call 864-576-6971 to schedule an appointment. Drop off is at 6:30 a.m. at the County Animal Shelter, 79 Old Calhoun Falls Road and pick-up is at 5:30 p.m. They accept cash only, no checks.
The cost for dogs is $65. The cost for cats is $35 for males and $50 for females.
All animals must have proof of current vaccinations for rabies and distemper, or receive the vaccinations on the day of surgery for $10 per vaccination.